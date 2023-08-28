Edmonton finally win first CFL home game in nearly four years

The most notorious streak in the CFL has finally come to an end.

Most cross-division, midseason CFL contests don’t find their way into the history books, but this one certainly will: it was the Elks’ first home win since October 12, 2019.

On Sunday night at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, the Elks outlasted the visiting Ottawa RedBlacks by a score of 30-20.

That was 22 consecutive losses at home — a record in any North American professional sport — but one that’s finally snapped after the strong play of Canadian quarterback Tre Ford.

Edmonton went 4-14 a season ago, but all four of their wins came on the road, while they went 3-11 in 2021 in a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the league taking a year off in 2020 (also for pandemic reasons), it’s safe to say the world has changed dramatically since the last time Edmonton won at home.

Looks like @treford_1 is doing his best Nathan Rourke impression 🔥 📺 #CFLGameday on @TSN_Sports, RDS, CBS SN

📲 Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/zKEbAnL5dL — CFL (@CFL) August 28, 2023

It’s Edmonton’s second victory of the season — and second one in a row — after picking up a 24-17 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on August 17.

It’s a welcome sight for Elks fans, who have been showing up in strong numbers since the home opener despite the team’s struggles on the field.

Up next for Edmonton is a pair of rivalry games against the Calgary Stampeders, taking on their provincial opponents on the road on Labour Day — Monday, September 4 — before hosting them that same week on Saturday, September 9, where they’ll have the chance to extend their home winning streak to two.

Still, it’s quite the long road ahead for the Elks, who unsurprisingly remain in last place in the league seven games left in their season. Though the franchise has won 14 Grey Cups in their history, they’ve yet to appear in the league’s championship game since winning it all in a victory over the RedBlacks back in 2015.