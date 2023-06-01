Unconscious woman pulled out of the Fraser River in New West

The New West Police Department is sharing a daring rescue story involving a woman in distress in the Fraser River.

On May 30, at around noon, police received a report that a woman could be seen from the pier “in the fast moving waters of the Fraser River.”

According to a release from New West Police, patrol officers rushed to the scene and observed the woman in the water.

Three officers boarded a New West Police boat called Shaw 1 and successfully pulled the unconscious woman from the river. The same officers then provided life-saving first aid to the woman before BC Emergency Health Services paramedics could get to the scene.

For now, no foul play is suspected, but officers don’t know how the woman ended up in the river. New West Police will continue to investigate.

“The woman was transported to hospital,” New West Police Staff Sergeant Jeff Scott said in a statement.

“We want to express our gratitude to the citizens who saw she needed help and called 911. Thanks to their quick thinking and the work of patrol officers, she is now recovering.”