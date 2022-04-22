Woman killed in deadly train crash in Maple Ridge

Near the scene of the accident (Google Maps)

One woman is dead after being trapped in an SUV due to a train accident in Maple Ridge, BC.

The accident took place on April 21, at around 5:45 pm. Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a report of a truck with a flatbed being struck by an oncoming train. The truck, attempting to cross the tracks in the opposite direction, collided with a black SUV on the 27200 block of Lougheed Highway.

The accident caused the driver of the SVU to become trapped in her vehicle. BC Ambulance Services and Maple Ridge Fire Department attended the scene following the accident.

Maple Ridge Fire attempted to extricate the woman trapped in the SUV, which had rolled over as a result of the impact.

The highway was closed in both directions in preparation for an air ambulance to transport the victim to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was called off because the woman died on the scene. BC Coroner Services attended the scene after her death.

Ridge Meadows RCMP and its Investigational Support Team and Serious Crimes Unit have been called in to assist the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services in the investigation.

The investigation is in the early stages, and RCMP can not provide further details.

The RCMP asks witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact Constable Phil Ethier of Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.