Fleeing fugitive arrested after multi-car crash in Olympic Village (VIDEO)

A dramatic scene in Vancouver’s Olympic Village on Tuesday evening as a car crashed into several other cars and then a building.

A 29-year-old man from Surrey apparently got out of his car and tried to out run officers but was caught by a police dog and arrested nearby, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

The chase began when an officer flagged the man’s vehicle for a traffic stop near Main Street and Terminal Avenue. The alleged driver was wanted on 10 Canada-wide warrants, including for drug trafficking and gun charges.

Instead of pulling over, the driver took off.

In the ensuing-multi-vehicle crash three people were injured. A 34-year-old man and 30-year-old woman suffered head and suspected spinal injuries when their car was struck by the fleeing vehicle, and a 20-year-old woman was also hurt when her vehicle got hit.

All three were taken to hospital.

The man crashed his car near Quebec Street and East 2nd Avenue, and the area was overrun with emergency vehicles for quite some time Tuesday night.

The suspect was taken to hospital to treat his injuries from the police dog apprehension. He’s expected to face charges related to dangerous driving and flight from police.

The suspect hasn’t been identified because charges haven’t been approved yet.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, the province’s police watchdog, will be looking into the incident — as it does for any police interaction that results in death or serious injury.