A man is facing charges for allegedly confining a woman in her East Vancouver home and sexually assaulting her on the weekend.

Vancouver police tweeted that the violent assault took place Saturday night and that the 32-year-old suspect was arrested when the woman called 911 for help.

#VPDScanner: A #VPD investigation has led to charges against a man who allegedly confined and sexually assaulted a stranger in her East Van home Saturday night. Howard Lethbridge, 32, was arrested by #VPD after our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a woman asking for help. pic.twitter.com/DpZAqDM5c1 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 12, 2022

Howard Lethbridge is now facing charges of sexual assault, unlawful confinement or imprisonment, being unlawfully in a dwelling, and resisting or obstructing a police officer in connection with the incident, according to online court records.

“This is now before the courts so we are limited in what additional information we can provide; however, you can find the full list of charges at the online court registry,” Sgt. Steve Addison told Daily Hive.

Dozens of previous criminal convictions appear on BC Court Services Online for the name Howard Lethbridge, dating from 2009 to 2021. The charges include theft, assault, mischief, illegally possessing a gun, uttering threats, and using a stolen credit card.

Some of the previous court records are classified as limited access. Lethbridge remains in custody.