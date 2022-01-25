Pre-packaged sandwiches recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled several types of pre-packaged sandwiches available in convenience and grocery stores because of possible Listeria contamination.
The sandwiches were all manufactured by HQ Fine Foods, and the affected items were under the brands Quality Fast Foods and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd.
The recall included pre-packaged sandwiches and other handheld items, including donairs and wraps.
The items were sold across the country.
No illnesses associated with the salads have been reported yet, but Listeria bacteria can cause Listeriosis. Symptoms of infection include fever and diarrhea. Health Canada warns that getting sick with Listeriosis during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage.
Here’s a full list of the recalled sandwiches from Quality Fast Foods:
- Super donair
- Egg salad sandwich on white
- Chicken salad sandwich on white
- Ham and cheese on flax and quinoa
- Turkey bacon sandwich on stone milled wheat
- Beef and cheese sandwich on 14 grain
- Ham and cheese sandwich on white
- Roast beef and cheese sandwich on white
- Quarter pound cheese burger two pack
- Spicy beef donair three pack
- Spicy beef donair
And from Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd.:
- Cheeseburger
- Double double bacon cheeseburger
- Super donair
- Quarter pound bacon and mozza burger
- Mini pizza sub
The recall includes all best before dates up to and including February 11, 2022.