Pre-packaged sandwiches recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled several types of pre-packaged sandwiches available in convenience and grocery stores because of possible Listeria contamination.

The sandwiches were all manufactured by HQ Fine Foods, and the affected items were under the brands Quality Fast Foods and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd.

The recall included pre-packaged sandwiches and other handheld items, including donairs and wraps.

The items were sold across the country.

No illnesses associated with the salads have been reported yet, but Listeria bacteria can cause Listeriosis. Symptoms of infection include fever and diarrhea. Health Canada warns that getting sick with Listeriosis during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage.

Here’s a full list of the recalled sandwiches from Quality Fast Foods:

Super donair

Egg salad sandwich on white

Chicken salad sandwich on white

Ham and cheese on flax and quinoa

Turkey bacon sandwich on stone milled wheat

Beef and cheese sandwich on 14 grain

Ham and cheese sandwich on white

Roast beef and cheese sandwich on white

Quarter pound cheese burger two pack

Spicy beef donair three pack

Spicy beef donair

And from Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd.:

Cheeseburger

Double double bacon cheeseburger

Super donair

Quarter pound bacon and mozza burger

Mini pizza sub

The recall includes all best before dates up to and including February 11, 2022.