Metro Vancouver winter storm warning: Snow and freezing rain ahead

Winter has arrived on the South Coast of BC with an absolute bang.

In the afternoon on Wednesday, December 21, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a winter storm warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The agency is calling for a “significant winter storm” set to bring wintery conditions – and challenging travel conditions – to the region.

Heavy snow, freezing rain, and rain on top of snow or ice are expected on the South Coast from Thursday night to Saturday, which is Christmas Eve. But then, it looks like it will warm up and rain just in time for Christmas.

According to ECCC, a “Pacific frontal system combined with the cold Arctic airmass over BC will bring another round of snow to the South Coast starting Thursday night.”

The snow, about 10 or 20 cm, is expected and will later change to rain. But freezing rain is possible during that transition.

As the forecast stands, the most impactful weather will start early on Friday. ECCC says that travel could be difficult, with blowing snow creating near-zero visibly.

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays,” said ECCC. “There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Stay safe and stay tuned into updates from ECCC, especially as you travel this week.