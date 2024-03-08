Delta's aging Winskill aquatic centre could be replaced with new facility

Now approaching half a century in age, the Winskill Aquatic and Fitness Centre at Winskill Park in Tsawwassen is in need of renewal, according to the City of Delta.

Delta City Council will review potential options next week to renovate or replace the recreation centre, with City staff recommending a full replacement through redevelopment given that a major renovation retaining the existing facility would carry a cost comparable to the new-build option of roughly $130 million.

The option of a new-build facility could be built on the adjacent green space of Winskill Park, which would allow the existing facility to remain open during construction. Upon completion, the existing facility would be demolished, and its footprint would be turned into replacement green space.

Currently, the facility features an eight-lane, 25-metre lap pool, a leisure pool, a teaching pool, and one- and three-metre diving boards, as well as a fitness gym, gymnasium, and other multi-purpose spaces. Delta had a population of 65,000 residents when the facility opened in 1977, and as of 2021, it had nearly doubled to 112,000, with forecasts calling for further growth to reach 141,000 by 2036.

Consultation with the public and stakeholders, including the facility’s swim clubs, will determine what kind of amenities and features a new-build facility could contain to meet the needs of the growing community.

A 2019 analysis determined the existing facility does not meet building code, with many of the mechanical systems now beyond their lifespan, including electrical, mechanical/plumbing, and ventilation systems, as well as the roofing.

The municipal government has been considering renovating or replacing the facility since the report five years ago. The 2024-2028 financial plan incorporates a 2% recreation capital levy on property taxes to fund this project.

“We have extended the life of the facility as much as possible through regular maintenance, but the major mechanical systems are at the end and need to be replaced,” said Jim Bauer, director of major capital projects for the City, in a statement.

“When you consider that the standards for aquatic centres have also changed over time — especially over 47 years — and that there has been significant growth in the area since the pool was constructed, the current facility no longer meets the community’s needs. This is why staff is recommending a new facility to Council.”