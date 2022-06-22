Wingstop unveils new and exclusive flavour only available in Canada

Wingstop is gearing up to open its first Canadian location and as a special surprise, its unveiled a custom flavour exclusive to Canada.

Sorry to the US, but thanks to flavour experts for the Canadian market, the Wingstop Canada team has created a custom honey garlic flavour.

According to the chain, after an in-depth study conducted by the chain, honey garlic is the number one flavour preference for Canadians. Some may beg to differ.

Wingstop will be opening its doors at 2218 Bloor Street West in Toronto on June 29 – the first of many to come.

The chain had announced its Canadian expansion back in April of 2021, agreeing to open 100 Wingstop locations across the country in the next 10 years.

“Our first restaurant opening in Canada is a proof point of Wingstop’s success and

portability outside the United States, where our brand has experienced so much success,”

said Nicolas Boudet, Wingstop’s president of international.

“Wingstop’s vision is to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand and has a clear pathway to 7,000+ global restaurants, where Canada is a key part of our international growth strategy.”

Once the location opens, customers can dine in, order for take out or delivery. Mark your calendars.

Wingstop opening

When: June 29, 2022

Where: 2218 Bloor Street West

Instagram