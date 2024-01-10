NewsWeatherWinter

Surf's up in parts of Coastal BC as wind and waves force road and pathway closures

Jan 10 2024, 12:23 am
victoria.ca | Drena Hill

A wild weather week is here for parts of BC, and for coastal sections, that has meant a lot of wind and crashing waves.

The City of Victoria has announced that several roads had to be closed as a result of flooding caused by the extreme weather.

victoria

A photo taken of the surf at Dallas Road in Victoria on Tuesday. Drena Hill

Video shows massive waves crashed ashore during high tide Tuesday, casting surf onto the sidewalks and nearby road.

The beloved Vancouver Seawall has also been closed in some areas on Tuesday due to the storm combined with a king tide.

“Please respect all closures, give staff plenty of space to work, and stay away from the edges of the seawall, particularly if accompanying children or animals,” the Vancouver Park Board said.

In the meantime, while no damage has been reported, many might find themselves disappointed to discover that the White Rock Pier is closed. The structure had to be repaired after it broke apart during a storm more than a year ago, and it seems that officials are taking no chances for the recent wind and have shuttered it to storm watchers until things calm down.

A wind warning was posted for parts of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday, with strong or damaging gusts expected in some areas.

In addition to the wind warning, ECCC issued a weather statement yesterday, calling for “large waves due to gale-force southwest winds, storm surge, and seasonably high tides have the potential to produce high water levels for Tuesday. Coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially in low-lying areas.”

Those warnings have since ended, except for the coastal area on western Vancouver Island, which could be battered with strong winds until this evening.

Once the wind calms, snow is in the forecast.

Read more about when and where flakes are expected to fly in BC this week here.

