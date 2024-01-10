A wild weather week is here for parts of BC, and for coastal sections, that has meant a lot of wind and crashing waves.

The City of Victoria has announced that several roads had to be closed as a result of flooding caused by the extreme weather.

⚠ NOTICE: Flooding has caused the closure of Dallas Road and the multi-use pathway between Oswego St. and South Turner St.

Stay up to date on extreme weather and closures: https://t.co/NUyLtp5Onb pic.twitter.com/XW8QZgiWuR — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) January 9, 2024

Video shows massive waves crashed ashore during high tide Tuesday, casting surf onto the sidewalks and nearby road.

The beloved Vancouver Seawall has also been closed in some areas on Tuesday due to the storm combined with a king tide.

“Please respect all closures, give staff plenty of space to work, and stay away from the edges of the seawall, particularly if accompanying children or animals,” the Vancouver Park Board said.

As a safety precaution, due to high winds and a king tide, sections of the Stanley Park seawall may temporarily close.

Please respect all closures, give staff plenty of space to work and stay away from the edges of the seawall, particularly if accompanying children or animals. pic.twitter.com/YZYu7U3mXX — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) January 9, 2024

In the meantime, while no damage has been reported, many might find themselves disappointed to discover that the White Rock Pier is closed. The structure had to be repaired after it broke apart during a storm more than a year ago, and it seems that officials are taking no chances for the recent wind and have shuttered it to storm watchers until things calm down.

**NOTICE OF PIER CLOSURE** Please be advised that the White Rock Pier has been temporarily closed due to high winds. This closure is a safety precaution. We will post an update when it is safe to re-open. #WhiteRockBC pic.twitter.com/Vq9xzfMuJ1 — City of White Rock (@whiterockcity) January 9, 2024

A wind warning was posted for parts of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday, with strong or damaging gusts expected in some areas.

In addition to the wind warning, ECCC issued a weather statement yesterday, calling for “large waves due to gale-force southwest winds, storm surge, and seasonably high tides have the potential to produce high water levels for Tuesday. Coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially in low-lying areas.”

Those warnings have since ended, except for the coastal area on western Vancouver Island, which could be battered with strong winds until this evening.

Once the wind calms, snow is in the forecast.

