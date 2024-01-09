Double-digit snowfall amount in the forecast for parts of Metro Vancouver

Some areas of Metro Vancouver could see significant snow next week if the current weather forecast holds up, with some cities seeing more than 10 centimetres between Sunday and Tuesday.

The Weather Network is calling for up to 10 centimetres of snow in Surrey on Monday, January 15. A forecasted windchill temperature of -2°C means it could accumulate, too. Monday’s snowfall is in addition to flurries coming Sunday and Tuesday.

Langley and Coquitlam are also in for 10 centimetres of snow on Monday, according to The Weather Network.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predicts a chance of flurries on the 15th in Vancouver, too, the fourth day in the coming week with snow in the forecast.

The Weather Network has snow in the forecast for other areas of the region at higher elevations as well, including North Vancouver where about five centimetres of snow is predicted.

The first flurries this week are expected on Thursday, when temperatures could get as low as -10°C in Vancouver, according to ECCC.

So break out those warm clothes, winter isn’t cancelled after all.