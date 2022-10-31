Vancouver gets a lot of love for its beauty, but this might be the first time the city is getting some star-studded recognition for its “vibrations.”

Will Smith made the comments in a YouTube video three years ago following a press tour, saying that his son Jaden really benefitted from this so-called energy when he was in the city filming The Day the Earth Stood Still.

“I noticed how happy and just balanced … and he woke up early, his skin looked good and all that, his body agreed with Vancouver,” Smith said. “That was the first time I ever noticed how places have vibrations that register with people.”

While the comments are old, they’ve gotten new life after they were posted to TikTok by user @worldlyastrology who is a believer in astrology and something called astrocartography.

Astrocartography, according to Wikipedia, is “a method of locational astrology, by which specific geographic locations are associated with expected differences in personal life circumstances.”

@worldlyastrology suggests Jaden Smith’s astro map does show Vancouver is an ideal place for him.

Others have commented that they also feel certain places’ energy and vibrations match them best.

While Vancouver may do it for Jaden, Will Smith doesn’t have the same pull to the west coast.

“For whatever reason when I’m in Miami I need less sleep, I feel better, I can wake up early, I can work out, and everything. Miami just agrees with me spiritually, vibrationally, and emotionally, and I just believe places have that for certain people.”