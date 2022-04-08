"We are sorry": Will Smith hit with 10-year Oscars ban for infamous slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has come to a decision regarding Will Smith, and the actor has now been banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Variety posted a full copy of the statement that was issued in the form of a letter signed by Academy President David Rubin, and CEO Dawn Hudson.

According to the statement, Smith’s actions derailed a ceremony that was meant to shine a light on the talented performers who were nominated and awarded.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

The Academy calls the 10-year ban on Smith from attending the Oscars a step toward a bigger goal of protecting its performers, guests and restoring trust in the Academy.

On top of the 10-year ban, the Academy is also issuing an apology for the way it reacted to Smith walking up on stage and slapping comedian Chris Rock for a joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

The news comes just a week after Smith voluntarily resigned from the Academy.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” said Smith in a statement at the time.