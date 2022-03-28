"I am embarrassed": Will Smith finally speaks out after Oscars slap

After a memorable night at the 94th annual Academy Awards that saw Will Smith slap comedian Chris Rock, Smith has finally apologized.

The incident occurred after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who has been open about her alopecia.

Smith shared the apology as a statement on Instagram, saying, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Smith addressed Rock directly, apologizing to the comedian.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Smith also apologized to the Academy in the post, including the people who produced the show, the attendees, and viewers of the event around the world.

He also apologized to the family of Venus and Serena Williams after he won the Oscar for Best Actor in the movie King Richard. In the film, Smith portrayed the Williams sisters’ father, who coached the iconic duo. The Williams sisters also produced the film.

“I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

His statement ends with, “I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Hours before Smith’s apology, the Academy released a statement condemning the incident.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”