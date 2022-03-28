Movies & TVCuratedPop Culture

Celebs and fans have so many hot takes on Will Smith's slap at the Oscars

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Mar 28 2022, 3:32 pm
Robert Hanashiro/USA Today

It was the slap seen around the world.

Unless you were already fast asleep and not scrolling through the Twitter firestorm, in a shocking turn of events, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday night.

Here’s a quick recap — Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia, something she has talked publicly about on social media, to which husband Smith took offence and promptly went on stage to give Rock a big live TV slap.

If you haven’t seen the footage, give it a watch here.

For context, Rock has been criticized for his degrading takes on Black women before. And this isn’t his first time picking on Pinkett-Smith. At the 2016 Oscars, during the #oscarssowhite controversy, Pinkett-Smith decided to sit out in protest. Rock joked that she was only boycotting because she wasn’t invited.

Attendees and fans watching the 94th Academy Awards were stunned at first, not sure if what they were seeing was a bit, or real.

Fellow Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, DJ Jazzy Jeff live-tweeted his reaction to the incident.

“What was that???” he said.

But when Smith returned to his seat and began yelling “Keep my wife’s name out your f*cking mouth,” people knew it was no staged joke.

And from there, the Twitter hot takes rolled in.

The discourse has certainly been abundant.

There are people who pointed out the assault and toxic masculinity displayed in the incident.

Comedian Judd Apatow went so far as to say Smith “could have killed” Rock.

Others defended Smith’s actions and pointed out how Black women have been “unprotected and the butt of the joke” for too long.

Some Twitter users pointed out the hypocrisy of Rock’s joke since the comedian made a documentary titled Good Hair about Black women’s relationship with their hair.

Jaden Smith also tweeted in support of his dad.

One Twitter user gave historical context, responding to actress Mia Farrow’s now-deleted tweet calling it the “ugliest Oscar moment ever.”

And others highlighted that there are multiple truths about what happened last night.

And of course, there were the people who resorted to jokes and memes to cope with what they just saw.

While the debate is ongoing about whether what Smith did was warranted or not, there’s one thing fans can all agree on.

We are all Lupita Nyong’o.

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
