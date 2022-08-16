It was one of the most thrilling wins in recent BC Lions history and it proved that on top of being a great frontrunner, quarterback Nathan Rourke can also pull off the dramatic fourth-quarter comeback.

He’s got those nerves of steel when the pressure mounts, evidence by that throw between two defenders to Bryan Burnham to extend the game-winning drive.

Game should’ve been over at 20-3 Calgary in the first half, and again when the Stampeders returned a kickoff for a touchdown to reestablish a nine-point lead with less than five minutes to play.

But Rourke, with the help of a roughing-the-passer penalty and the sure foot of Sean Whyte, wasn’t done.

BC wins 41-40 on the final play of the game, a CFL thriller that generated social media activity in all nine markets and beyond.

WHAT A THROW! Nathan Rourke connects with Bryan Burnham for a 53 yard TD for the Lions. pic.twitter.com/o1SAKTH6U5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 14, 2022

Our poll question asked if Rourke will be one-and-done, and off to the NFL next year.

We’ve already received your hot takes that Rourke is the best quarterback in the region, better than the two journeymen vying to be the Seattle Seahawks’ starter. And he just might be.

I do think if he keeps this up that the NFL will come calling with a hefty signing bonus and poach him for 2023.

He’s just 24, so young enough to develop without having to the pressure to play next year. Plus, how can you ignore how he’s destroying the second-best league in the world with scant professional, and Canadian-rules, experience.

Breaking his own record, again! Setting a career-high and a new Canadian single-game passing record of 488 yards, along with 𝟰 touchdowns: RT to VOTE Nathan Rourke as your Fan’s Choice Top Performer of the Week! pic.twitter.com/zqJgLjx7Bj — CFL (@CFL) August 16, 2022

As for the Leos, I’ve been a longstanding fan of the three-down game and enjoy going to games at BC Place. I see plenty trying to shame the market into attending, which isn’t how this works.

The club on the field with its performance, and off the field with its business operations are responsible for selling tickets and attracting people to the park.

So let’s keep this positive and celebrate those that want to be there, not those who choose not to. As owner Amar Doman told us during Presidents’ Week, it’s going to take time and they’re going to continue to invest in the club.

I’m planning on attending next week’s game against Saskatchewan. If BC can beat the Roughriders in Regina this Friday, they’ll be 8-1 by the time they take BC Place on August 26.

To me, that’s worth supporting. And I suspect there will be plenty of green in the stands on the 26th.

We’ll see how much black and orange there is to counteract the Flatlanders.