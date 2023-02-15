Over 20 wild geese are dead after being hit by cars in Richmond (PHOTOS)

Disclaimer: Some of the images in this story are disturbing in nature.

The Richmond RCMP is investigating two disturbing incidents in Metro Vancouver after over 20 wild geese were found dead.

A statement from RCMP says the force had received reports of wild geese being run over on roadways in the city.

In the morning hours of February 13, RCMP received a report of nearly 20 dead snowbirds on the roadway of the 6200 block of Blundell Road.

Initial reports say the geese were run over by a vehicle. Due to the number of animals killed, the RCMP has been collaborating with the BC SPCA as the investigation continues.

On Wednesday morning at around 5:40 am, RCMP received another report of a large flock of geese on the road near Number 1 Road and Francis Road. When frontline officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that three geese had been killed after “apparently being struck by a vehicle.”

Richmond resident Brandie Mol captured some disturbing images of the dead geese, saying that “it was terrible.”

As part of the police response, RCMP is cautioning drivers.

“Every year at this time we see large numbers of migratory birds flocking to our local greenways, fields, parks and school grounds. But they also move out onto nearby roadways,” said Corporal Ian Henderson.

“Drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the roadways, especially in poorly lit areas and during the early morning hours.”

The RCMP states there’s no evidence suggesting criminal intent or a link between the two incidents.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.