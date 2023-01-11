Why Raptors could trade Fred VanVleet in the next few weeks

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has already solidified his place in the team’s history.

A member of the 2019 NBA championship roster, an NBA All-Star in 2021-22, and the owner of the largest contract in league history by an undrafted player, VanVleet has already achieved far beyond what many ever expected from him.

But despite VanVleet publicly stating his desire to spend the remainder of his career in Toronto this past summer, there’s the elephant in the room that the next month in a Raptors uniform could be his last.

With a player option for the 2023-24 season on an initial four-year contract, VanVleet has the option of hitting free agency this summer should he so choose.

And with Toronto still on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture, many fans and media have speculated: would Toronto consider parting ways with their 28-year-old point guard in order to recoup some value, instead of possibly losing him for free?

Here’s the case for and against the Raptors trading VanVleet in the coming weeks, ahead of the February 3rd trade deadline.

The case for the Raptors trading VanVleet

The Raptors might not be a horrible basketball team, but they certainly haven’t looked all that good through 41 games so far this season.

Sitting at 18-23 and 11th in the Eastern Conference, Toronto isn’t exactly scaring anyone right now halfway through the season.

There have been some bright spots, sure, but the team looks like they’re in need of a shakeup, having yet to have a single three-game win streak this season.

And based on the team’s current contract situations, VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. (who also has the option to hit free agency this summer) have been the two Raptors that seemingly end up in the majority of any proposals or rumours that you’ll see.

Trading VanVleet would allow the Raptors to focus on the growth of sophomore Scottie Barnes, allowing him more freedom and a larger in the offence.

It’d keep their options open as to the money they’re able to spend in the future: both internally on a major contract extension for Pascal Siakam, and while exploring adding another star player and depth talent in free agency.

Toronto’s front office has shown that while loyalty can go a long way, it doesn’t always mean much in the business of the modern NBA: most notably, dealing away franchise icon DeMar DeRozan in 2018 in the most notorious trade in team history.

And while VanVleet is far from old, trading him for a younger talent or a bevy of draft picks would allow the Raptors the chance to reset and plan for the long-term future ahead of this season.

Trading VanVleet would signal the official start of Toronto’s desire to tank the season, with the ability for fans to look ahead to the possibility of winning the draft lottery, and having a chance at drafting French phenom Victor Wenbanyama with the top pick in the 2023 draft.

The case against trading VanVleet

Even if there is some sense behind the idea of moving on from VanVleet, there might never be a worse time for Toronto to trade VanVleet than right now.

VanVleet has averaged 18.4 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 33 games this season, all of which are down from his All-Star form a year ago.

He’s shooting 32.8 from three-point range (off from a career mark of 37.5), which has been the most noticeable gap in his production this season.

His trade value is lower now than just about any other point in his contract, with the possibility of Toronto seriously regretting such a move should they make one.

Trading for VanVleet without any guarantee of keeping him on a new contract past this summer would severely limit the package any contending teams would be willing to put together for the point guard, as he’d have only a little more than two months of regular season basketball (plus the playoffs) with his new team.

And why shouldn’t we expect a strong second half of the season from VanVleet, who’s been able to prove the doubters wrong just about every step of his career?

“Just pay attention to the details, being more disciplined, being more locked in and focused on playing the right way and doing things the right way,” VanVleet said to Daily Hive on Tuesday as to his keys to turning the season around.

VanVleet disputes reports of there being a formal offer for a contract extension sent to him last summer, but there’s a clear desire for the positives of keeping him around from Toronto’s front office and coaching staff.

“Some of the stuff that he’s done in the places he’s been is like, unbelievable,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told Daily Hive on Tuesday about VanVleet’s career success. “To take a mid-major team undefeated in the college season, that doesn’t happen. To be a huge part of a team that wins an NBA title that’s never won before and a guy makes four threes in the fourth quarter of Game 6 that seals it… it shouldn’t be forgotten.”

Toronto could definitely part ways with VanVleet over the next few weeks, but it shouldn’t be assumed as anything close to a given.