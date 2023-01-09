Raptors face major decision in next few weeks about Gary Trent Jr.'s future

For the most part, Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has done just about everything he’s been asked of with the team since his acquisition via trade in 2021.

Coming into a team two years removed from its first NBA championship, Trent has forged an identity as a fan favourite and a key piece of the team throughout his three seasons in Toronto.

And this season more than most, Trent’s resolve has been tested.

Publicly challenged earlier in the season by Raptors coach Nick Nurse about his “fit” with the team, Trent has split duties between the bench and starting lineup this season.

Nick Nurse was asked about Gary Trent Jr's deflections, which are down from 3.4 per game last season to 2.4. Had some strong words. "It's disappointing… We want him to be a disruptor. He kinda fits us if he does that, and if he doesn't, he doesn't fit us." pic.twitter.com/21xuvzso0J — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 22, 2022

Out of his 33 games this year, Trent has started in 23, coming off the bench in the remaining 10.

But if the criticism has fazed Trent, he hasn’t shown it, as he’s been back in the starting lineup each of Toronto’s last five games.

“Whether that’s starting, whether that’s coming off the bench, whatever it’s gonna be, just gonna go out there and play,” Trent told a small group of reporters after Toronto’s game last Friday against the New York Knicks, a night where he finished second in team scoring with 27 points in Toronto’s 112-108 loss.

While Trent has yet to average 20 points a night in his career, he’s hit that mark or higher 13 times this season, including five times off the bench.

In 2022-23, Trent has averaged 18.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 33 games with Toronto while playing 32.4 minutes a night.

His talent and ability to contribute to an NBA roster are clear.

His role in the Raptors’ hierarchy and in their future blueprint is less so, with the team sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference.

And ahead of the February 9 NBA trade deadline, the Raptors have a big decision to make about if and how Trent fits into their long-term plans.

What’s the trade market like for Gary Trent Jr.?

One thing is clear: Gary Trent Jr. is among the most likely Raptors to be on the move in the next few weeks.

But if he goes somewhere, he might be the only major piece to move for Toronto.

“Based on my reporting, while Gary Trent Jr. is undeniably available in advance of the deadline, I wouldn’t expect a broad fire sale,” insider Marc Stein wrote in the latest edition of his Substack newsletter.

Trent has plenty to offer to a contending team: strong three-point shooting skills, hustle on defence, and a clear ability to slot throughout various rotations and lineups. If Toronto’s interested in moving him, there will be no shortage of takers salivating for his services.

Why Trent’s current contract could still keep him with Raptors

The Raptors signed Trent to a three-year, $51 million extension in the summer of 2021, expiring after next season. But there’s a catch: Trent has a player option for next season, allowing him to hit free agency (or re-sign with Toronto) this summer if he so chooses.

Now in his fifth NBA season, Trent turns 24 on January 18. And if there’s ever a window of opportunity to sign a big long-term deal, this summer would provide him as one of the league’s top free agents. He might not be a superstar, but his ability to shoot three-pointers at a career rate of .385 will forever be valuable in the modern NBA.

If the Raptors want to keep Trent, and he wants to stay, there’s a very simple option: do nothing, and honour the current contract. That’s probably one of the less likely outcomes of this whole saga as a player, but it’s still not impossible.

While a move might not quite be imminent, well, it’s exactly a month away as to when we’ll have a clear answer on what Gary Trent Jr.’s future looks like in Toronto. Giddy up.