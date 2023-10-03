Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are forecast to tumble about 20 cents per litre this week, providing relief to drivers who’ve been shelling out more than $2 per litre for weeks now.

Gas Wizard predicts that regular and premium fuel will fall by 21 cents tomorrow, October 4, to as low as $1.65 per litre at some stations.

That will come as good news to many drivers, who are currently paying $1.85 for gas around the region — and were paying $2.14 just last week.

Daily Hive has reached out to a petroleum analyst for more information on why prices are coming down and will update this story when we hear back.

So, if you’re running low on gas, it’s best to wait until tomorrow to visit the station.