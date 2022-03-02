What do The Weeknd and Justin Bieber have in common? They both have fewer nominations than Charlotte Cardin at this year’s JUNO awards.

And although there are still a lot of Canadians who haven’t yet heard of her, all indicators point to the young songwriter becoming the biggest thing to come out of Quebec since Celine Dion.

While she’s been dominating the Quebec circuit for nearly half a decade, Cardin seems ready to take that next step to stardom.

With her unique blend of catchy pop and electric jazz, Cardin, originally from Montreal, has been on a steady and momentous ride for the past year or so since releasing her hit debut album, Phoenix, back in April 2021.

The LP spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, making Cardin the first female artist to do so since none other than Dion herself in 2016.

Despite her newfound success at an international level, Cardin got her start as a model. Then, at 19, she entered the Quebec spotlight, securing a spot as a Top 4 finalist in the French-language singing competition La Voix in 2013.

Her 2017 breakout single, “Main Girl,” has amassed nearly 20 million views on YouTube alone, and a large following on Instagram and TikTok has helped the young songwriter reach a wide demographic.

For the 2017 SOCAN Songwriting Prize, Cardin was nominated in the English category for her song “Big Boy” and in the French category for “Faufile,” making her the first artist in the history of the award to be nominated in both categories in the same year.

Like many bilingual artists, Cardin, 27, holds a unique share of multiple demographics. And with an approachable, down-to-earth demeanour, unique sound, and trendy aesthetic, Cardin seems to be on the cusp of global supernova status.

In fact, it’s more of a “when” than an “if” at this point.