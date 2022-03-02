Montreal native Charlotte Cardin tops the list of 2022 JUNO nominations

The JUNO Awards are back live and in-person for the first time in two years, and Montreal’s very own Charlotte Cardin has topped the list of nominees, outnumbering the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

With six nominations at this year’s awards, hosted by Simu Liu, Cardin is expected to take home some hardware. The 27-year-old’s nominations include single of the year for her hit track “Meaningless” as well album of the year, and artist of the year.

Additional nominations include pop album of the year, music video of the year, and TikTok Juno Fan Choice, an award decided by social media voters.

Cardin made the jump to international fame after her album Phoenix, released in April 2021, spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, making her the first artist to do so since fellow Quebecer, Céline Dion in 2016.

Cardin first appeared in the public eye as a model in her teens. Later, she appeared on the first season of the TVA singing competition La Voix as a Top 4 finalist in 2013.

The pop singer is currently on an Eastern Canadian tour. She will perform alongside artists like Arkells and Avril Lavigne at the Toronto award show on May 19.

Tickets for The 2022 JUNO Awards start at $39.95 and go on sale March 4 at 10 a.m. Visit ticketmaster.ca/junos.