Canada Soccer responds to “disrespected” women’s national team players

Canada Soccer has responded to a charge from players of the national women’s soccer team that has left them “deeply disrespected” and demands change to funding amid budget cuts to the women’s program.

“Canada Soccer has a proven track record of supporting women’s soccer,” the statement began. “Pay equity for our Women’s National Team is at the core of our ongoing player negotiations. Canada Soccer will not agree to any deal without it.

“That is why, after months of negotiations with our Women’s National Team Players and their legal counsel, Canada Soccer already issued a mutually-agreed to retroactive payment.”

In a statement posted on Twitter on Friday through the Canadian Soccer Players’ Association — the organization representing the women’s national team — the players said it is “outraged and deeply concerned with the news of significant cuts” to its national team programs with the World Cup coming this July in Australia and New Zealand.

Canada’s women are ranked sixth.

“Now that our World Cup is approaching, the Women’s National Team players are being told to prepare to perform at a world-class level without the same level of support that the Men’s National Team received in 2022, “ the women’s statement read.

“This is an unacceptable burden to put on the shoulders of our players, especially in the most crucial cycle for our team. We are left feeling frustrated and, once again, deeply disrespected by Canada Soccer.”

The time is now, we are taking job action.

The men’s team also released a statement on Friday supporting the women, saying they were “once again, deeply disappointed by the actions” of the governing body and that its use of funds is “unclear and cloaked in secrecy.”

Both teams have been at odds with Canada Soccer, who said it needed to have a collective bargaining agreement in place to plan for the program’s future.

“We presented an equity-based proposal to our National Teams and their counsel several months ago, and we are still waiting for a definitive response to the terms of that proposal,” they wrote.

“Canada Soccer and our legal counsel will be meeting with our Women’s National Team in Orlando tomorrow morning, as agreed to last Sunday, to continue our discussions.

“We want to get this resolved, for both of our National Teams, and for soccer in Canada.”