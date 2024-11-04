Whitecaps shock LAFC with blowout playoff win at BC Place

The Vancouver Whitecaps kept their season alive with a huge 3-0 win over LAFC at BC Place tonight.

The home team came out hot in Game 2 of their Round One playoff series and scored twice within the first 15 minutes to grab a lead they would never relinquish. Ryan Gauld got the scoring started and now has five goals and an assist in this year’s MLS Playoffs.

The Whitecaps would get two more markers throughout the game on LAFC own-goals. It was a massive performance for the underdogs who have been playing some of their best soccer of the season in the past few weeks.

Goalie Yohei Takaoka was perfect on the night, stopping all the shots that came his way and making four saves. He had some massive moments to keep the clean sheet including this incredible stop on Denis Bouanga who was second in the MLS goal count during the regular season.

Yohei Takaoka DENIES Denis Bouanga 1v1! Massive save for Vancouver. 🧤@WhitecapsFC // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/uZqLbQiMNe — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 4, 2024

Tonight’s victory means that the series is tied at one game apiece. The do-or-die Game 3 will take place on Friday back in Los Angeles. The winner advances to the Conference Semifinals while the loser will have their season cut short.

“The reward is enormous, but we need to climb Everest,” said Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini.

Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini looking ahead to do-or-die Game 3 in LA: “The reward is enormous, but we need to climb Everest.”#VWFC — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 4, 2024

Despite having gone through the Wild Card game to make it here and facing off against the top seed LAFC, Whitecaps FC have not looked overmatched through two games. They were very solid in Game 1 and lost only after a controversial penalty and were clearly the better team tonight.

This win was just the Whitecaps’ third across their MLS playoff history, following a 2017 victory over the San Jose Earthquake and this year’s blowout win over the Portland Timbers.

“You’re always busting my balls because I never won a playoff game,” said Sartini to the media postgame. “Now I’ve won two.”

Vanni Sartini after a second playoff win by the Whitecaps: “You’re always busting my balls because I never won a playoff game, now I’ve won two.” pic.twitter.com/2n0AeusPiQ — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 4, 2024

The winner of Game 3 next week will face off against the Seattle Sounders in the Conference Semifinals.

The Whitecaps had some fun on social media after the game, teasing LAFC about the lopsided score.

Good thing there’s no aggregate @lafc 🤷 pic.twitter.com/jB2y41PKuH — X – Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) November 4, 2024

The home atmosphere was a boost for the Whitecaps. The official attendance was 20,695.

Nothing sweeter than the taste of victory at home. 🥰@WhitecapsFC // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3uWqzz8mw4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 4, 2024