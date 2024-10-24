The Vancouver Whitecaps might’ve been on the road for their playoff game last night, but they still had a strong fan section.

That’s because the club took matters into their own hands and bussed down a group of supporters for the big game.

The Wild Card match was slated to be played at BC Place but was moved to Portland due to a scheduling conflict at the Whitecaps usual stadium. Since they weren’t able to play the game at home, the team had to come up with a different solution to get some of that home crowd energy.

That’s where the club’s idea for the bus came into play.

The Whitecaps covered the bus, pre-match food and drink, and the ticket for all the fans who made the trip. Fifty fans made the journey on the bus, and there were more in the “Caps on Tour” group who made their own way down and took advantage of the free ticket.

The bus left for Portland at 9 am on gameday and returned right after the final whistle. Fans got back to Vancouver at 6 am the next morning.

Those fans who went down to Portland for the game were treated to an all-time performance from the Whitecaps. The away side scored early and often, taking a 3-0 lead just 30 minutes into the match. The score wound up being 5-0 when the final whistle finally blew, putting Portland out of their misery.

Whitecaps fans were loving the team’s quick start and were cheering loudly for their team.

Ryan Gauld scored the seventh hat-trick in MLS Playoff history and added an assist for good measure. It was a truly unbelievable performance.

The Whitecaps now have a daunting challenge ahead of themselves in Round One of the MLS Playoffs. They’re facing off against the top-seed LAFC in a best-of-three series.

The first game will take place on Sunday in Los Angeles before the series flips back to BC Place for the second match on the following Sunday.

These two teams played in last year’s postseason with LAFC sweeping the series. The Whitecaps will be hoping for a different result as they try to put together another strong effort on the heels of their offensive outburst.