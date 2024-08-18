Next weekend's Whitecaps match postponed until October

The Vancouver Whitecaps will have to wait a little while longer before they return to MLS competition at BC Place.

Vancouver was set to play LAFC at BC Place on Saturday, August 24, but that has been postponed due to LAFC’s advancement to the semi-finals of the 2024 Leagues Cup.

The Leagues Cup final and third place match will take place on the weekend of August 24-25.

The Whitecaps will now host LAFC at BC Place on Sunday, October 13 at 4:30pm PT.

Our home match against LAFC has been rescheduled to October 13.

Our home match against LAFC has been rescheduled to October 13.

The Thanksgiving Sunday fixture was the only available weekend date that worked for both teams.

Whitecaps fans that purchased tickets to the original Whitecaps vs LAFC match will have their tickets honoured for the rescheduled match in October.

The Whitecaps currently occupy fifth spot in the MLS Western Conference with an 11-8-5 record and 38 points. Vancouver has a 5-4-2 record in MLS play at BC Place this season.

The Whitecaps’ last match across all competitions was on August 7 when they fell 2-0 to Liga MX side Pumas UMAM, eliminating them from the 2024 Leagues Cup tournament.

Vancouver will return to the pitch on Tuesday, August 27 when they host Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC in the second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinals.

The Whitecaps currently lead the series 1-0 thanks to a second half away goal from captain Ryan Gauld in the opening leg on July 10.

Brilliant header by @RyanGauld opens our scoring! 🔥 Mathías Laborda with the beauty cross 👌

If the Whitecaps advance to the Canadian Championship Final they would host either Toronto FC or Forge FC in the final on September 24 or 25 at BC Place.

The Whitecaps’ next MLS match will take place on Saturday, August 31 when they travel to Texas to take on Austin FC. Vancouver last played in MLS competition on July 20.

The next opportunity to watch Vancouver in MLS play at BC Place will be on Saturday, September 7 vs FC Dallas.

After a quiet month of August with just one MLS game on the docket, the Whitecaps’ schedule is set to pick up with five MLS matches set for September and four MLS matches in October.

It’s going to be a busy stretch for not only the Whitecaps’ first team, but also the Whitecaps Girls Elite team who advanced to the 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup Group stage following a 1-0 win over Alianza Women FC in El Salvador on Thursday.

Emily Wong writes her name in the history books with the first #WChampionsCup goal and earns the Superior Player of the Match!

Led by coach Katie Collar the Whitecaps Girls Elite team will play four matches in Group B, starting with two away matches, Club America on August 21 and Santa Fe FC September 4.

The Whitecaps Girls Elite team will play two home matches at BC Place when they host the NWSL’s San Diego Wave on October 1 and the Portland Thorns on October 15.

pic.twitter.com/sPi1j7wETI — Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy (@WFCElite) August 16, 2024

The Wave and Thorns feature several current and former Canadian national team players including Kailen Sheridan, Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie, and Jessie Fleming.

Tickets for both matches will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 27 at 10 am PT.

Fans with ticket inquiries can reach out to Vancouver Whitecaps ticketing at [email protected].