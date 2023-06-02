Whitecaps player fined by MLS for this hilarious dive

Another Vancouver Whitecaps player has been fined by Major League Soccer.

After six Whitecaps players and head coach Vanni Sartini were fined earlier in the week, today MLS came down on Uruguayan defender Mathías Laborda.

The reason? This hilarious dive from Wednesday’s match at BC Place.

Whitecaps FC defender Mathías Laborda has been fined an undisclosed amount by MLS for this hilarious dive. #VWFC pic.twitter.com/O73hYkJ7aW — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 2, 2023

Laborda poked the ball away from Houston Dynamo forward Nelson Quiñónes just as he was going to pick it up for a throw-in. It came during the 69th minute, with the Whitecaps up 4-2.

Annoyed, the Houston player shoved Laborda, and the Whitecaps player put his terrible acting skills to use.

Laborda grabbed his head and hit the deck, despite a clear delay after he was shoved.

Somehow it still worked, as the referee gave Quiñónes a red card. Vancouver went on to win the match 6-2.

On Friday, the MLS Disciplinary Committee ruled that Laborda was guilty of “simulation-embellishment” and fined him an undisclosed amount of money.

The win improved the Whitecaps’ MLS record to 5-5-5, which is good enough to put them in sixth place in the Western Conference after 15 matches. They face Sporting Kansas City at home on Saturday before a showdown with CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final at BC Place on Wednesday.