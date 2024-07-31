The Vancouver Whitecaps are hosting a big match at BC Place next week.

The local team will play Mexican team Club Tijuana in the final game of the group stage of the Leagues Cup, a North American competition.

The tournament brings together MLS and Liga MX clubs, and the top three teams automatically qualify for the prestigious CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Whitecaps are in a group with LAFC and Club Tijuana. The game against the Mexican team on August 3 will be the only guaranteed match at BC Place.

The Canadian side won its first game of the group stage yesterday over LAFC in a penalty shootout. The Leagues Cup scoring system means the Whitecaps earned two points, while LAFC earned just one.

Two early goals gave the Whitecaps a 2-0 lead just 17 minutes in, but LAFC would fight back and tie the match in the 95th minute.

Perfect from the spot earns us an additional point 👏 Next home match ➡️ @LeaguesCup vs Tijuana on August 3rd 🎟️ https://t.co/2EWjvY2zI4#VWFC | #LeaguesCup2024 pic.twitter.com/yFTDjnAJbr — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) July 31, 2024

The Whitecaps’ focus now turns to hosting Club Tijuana for their next game of the round-robin stage on Saturday. There are still tickets available for the game in which a win would be enough for the Whitecaps to advance, given that LAFC beat Tijuana 3-0 already.

There are seats available for just over $30 after fees and taxes. Those seats will get you into the corner of the stadium in the lower bowl. The Whitecaps have not opened the upper bowl for this contest.

Tijuana currently sits eighth in the Liga MX standings. The Whitecaps made it out of the group stage in last year’s Leagues Cup, the first-ever, but lost in penalties in the first elimination round.

The game against Tijuana starts at 7 pm PT, but there are many festivities happening before kickoff. Terry Fox Plaza will host an outdoor party that will include a DJ, a face-painting station, player signings, and a mariachi band. The fun outside BC Place starts at 2 pm PT.

The match is also included in the Whitecaps summer rewind package which offers a discounted rate to post-secondary students as well as a free t-shirt.

The Whitecaps will return to MLS play on August 24 with another game against LAFC, this time at BC Place. They currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference and will be looking to close out the season on a high note to earn the best playoff position possible.