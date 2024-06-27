Whitecaps searching for goals and their keeper bought a cow

The Vancouver Whitecaps are looking for answers as they continue to slide down the Western Conference standings. After starting last week in the fifth spot, Vancouver currently occupies the ninth and final playoff spot in the West.

They’ve won just two of their last 10 MLS matches (2-5-3).

Vanni Sartini’s squad has been challenged to find the back of the net, scoring just nine goals in their last 10 matches, with Ryan Gauld accounting for six of them.

“We need some magic potion to score goals this week,” Sartini exclusively told Daily Hive following training earlier this week. “We just have to keep having chances, but we need to start converting chances.”

Vancouver takes on St. Louis City on Saturday at BC Place.

Finding ways to score

If Gauld isn’t scoring, Vancouver has had trouble generating goals. The Whitecaps captain has scored nine of the team’s 26 MLS goals.

“We need to get back to what we’re good at,” Gauld told Daily Hive following training on earlier this week. “Being intense, hard to beat, hard to break down. We’ve got into a few good attacking positions lately, but we’ve not put the chances away. Hopefully we can start putting them away.”

Brian White is second on the team with five MLS goals scored this season, but he hasn’t scored since April 27.

“There’s a lot that goes into scoring goals,” said White, who received four stitches following an elbow to the chin on Saturday. “It’s got to be more of a concerted effort in terms of what we want to do in the final third. Whether that’s making the right runs, crosses, balls in behind.

“It’s a group effort to put everybody into positions. When we’re in good positions, it’s putting it in the back of the net.”

Whitecaps defensive formation

The Whitecaps used 3-5-2 and 3-4-3 formations in their last two matches. Lately, fans have been wondering if Sartini will move away from using three at the back.

Three defenders and an expansive midfield allow for more versatility and quick transitions going forward. The strategy works when everyone is defending as a group and is switched on when the opposition breaks out on a counterattack or turnover.

Will Sartini and his coaching staff move away from a three-at-the-back approach?

“I don’t know,” Sartini said. “It’s never a matter of how many players you play at the back. It’s if the players defend, starting with the strikers. In the last two games, we conceded two goals from distance, two goals because we gave away the ball. It’s not about back four or back three. That’s the answer.”

Transfer window

The MLS secondary transfer window is open from July 18 to August 14. Supporters have been hoping for some additions at the offensive end of the pitch. Vancouver brought in Sam Adekugbe and Richie Laryea last season during the summer transfer window.

While Gauld and the offence could use a boost, Sartini isn’t counting on anything yet.

“We need some help from the team,” Sartini said. “The players that are already here and the coaching staff that is already here.”

A new addition could certainly help with the stretch drive, but Sartini isn’t bothered by the potential consequences.

“If they will come, they will help,” Sartini said. “If they don’t come, I don’t care. We play with the team that we have now.”

Whitecaps keeper bought a cow

Whitecaps goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer and his partner Taylor recently purchased a cow.

Taylor’s grandparents own a farm in Abbotsford. The farm features 20 chickens and recently purchased a 70-day-old calf named Muffin.

“We purchased it to make the farm a little more farmy,” Boehmer told Daily Hive. “It is pretty small right now, a calf. It’s around 150 pounds, but I’m sure it’s going to get a lot bigger. When I say we, it’s my fiancee and I. We enjoy the lifestyle, and Vancouver is home.”

On this farm, there was a cow, but what will Muffin be doing?

“This cow is just going to be hanging out with us,” Boehmer said. “We’re just going to take care of it like an animal. We could be breeding it, getting lots of milk from it. There’s a few options that we can explore. Right now, it’s just our pet. We’ll see what happens.”

The 7-7-4 Whitecaps will be looking to slaughter St. Louis on Saturday night and milk them for several goals. A crowd of over 22,000 is expected as Vancouver returns to the pasture at BC Place.