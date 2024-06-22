The Vancouver Whitecaps‘ back line has benefited from a fresh new face this season that’s earning praise from his teammates and coaches. Norwegian centre back Bjørn Inge Utvik has quickly adapted and moved into a starting position on Vancouver’s defensive line.

Utvik’s smooth transition period has been aided by the help he has received from the Whitecaps support staff.

Moving to Canada in the middle of winter was challenging for Utvik and his family. Setting up the basic necessities in a new country made things a lot easier.

“It’s going well,” Utvik told Daily Hive following training this week. “The club has helped me to do all the things we need to fix. You need a new phone, bank account, apartment, car, a SIN number, stuff like that. There was a lot of stuff to fix. It’s not that everyone is thinking about it, but when you’re not settled down, it’s not that easy to perform out there on the pitch. The club was amazing to fix everything, then I can just focus on football.”

Utvik has been earning more trust from Vanni Sartini and the coaching staff recently. Through the first half of the season, he has made nine MLS appearances and started in six MLS games, including two of the last three.

He’s known affectionately as “the helmet” because of the protective headgear he wears to help prevent serious injury from a potential concussion.

“It’s just because (I had) a few concussions, it’s more like safety now. It’s not like I have to use it, but now I’m just used to it, and it’s a part of me. It’s easy for you to see where I am.”

The 28-year-old’s aerial ability allows him to be a set-piece asset both offensively and defensively. While Utvik is still waiting to smash home his first MLS goal, Sartini sees a lot of skill set from the Norwegian that can help Vancouver in more ways than one.

“He’s a very good player,” Sartini said. “He’s very applied tactically. That’s the reason why we chose him in the last few games to play in. He’s helped us in the buildup. He not only has the short pass but also a very long pass, that is very good.”

Having Utvik available allows Sartini to mix and match his back line depending on the opponent. That gives the likes of Ranko Veselinovic, Tristan Blackmon, Mathias Laborda, Javain Brown, and Luis Martins more flexibility and the possibility of rest.

“I’m happy that we have a lot of options on the back,” Sartini said. “It’s a good thing because it elevates the quality in training because everyone wants to be part of the starting eleven.”

Playing with a defender like Veselinovic provides an easier adjustment for Utvik. The MLS veteran knows what to expect from different strikers and stadium surfaces across MLS.

“It’s worked quite okay,” Utvik said. “Still, we can do even better. I’m never happy with how we play. If we win every game and we don’t concede a goal then I can be happy. All the guys in the back have a good relationship, we talk to each other and try to make each other better.”



While Utvik continues to grow and develop his game, he knows that there is still work to be done. The Whitecaps’ flat performance in New England showed the lack of consistency at both ends of the pitch. When games like that happen, it’s important to reflect and be accountable.

“I do some bad stuff also,” Utvik said. “I have to learn. I’m not 100% into the way we need to play, but I feel that it’s getting better. I know how they want me to play so I strive to be there.”

When he’s not clearing out crosses into the box or making sure his hotel room is tidy, Utvik enjoys going out for a coffee and taking his one and a half year-old daughter to the park.

“We have found a few good coffees,” Utvik said. “But for the most part, it’s just our regular life. I’m going to training, going back and relax a little bit. Normally, we go out to the park and play a little bit with my daughter, and she can meet some other kids and socialize. The best part of it is the nice weather, walking along the seawall. It’s amazing, I’m enjoying the life.”

The 7-6-4 Whitecaps will return to the pitch on Saturday, June 22 when they visit the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Vancouver will return home to play their first home game of the summer at BC Place on Saturday, June 29 when they take on St. Louis City.