Whitecaps goalkeeper Takaoka "comfortable" and excelling in Vancouver

The Vancouver Whitecaps are off to a terrific start to the season, and a big part of their early success is goalkeeping.

In his second season in Vancouver, Yohei Takaoka has elevated his game, helping the Whitecaps jump to a 5-2-3 start and fourth spot in the Western Conference.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper is tied for the MLS lead for clean sheets (4), keeping opponents off the scoresheet entirely in 40% of Vancouver’s MLS games.

Takaoka’s most recent clean sheet against Austin FC on May 4 moved him past former Whitecaps goalkeeper Max Crepeau into second place with 14 clean sheets in the MLS era across all competitions. David Ousted holds the franchise record with 45.

Among goalkeepers that have faced 30 or more shots on target this season, Takaoka is fourth in MLS with a .774 save percentage.

Takaoka’s strongest statistical performance in MLS came in a 1-1 draw against the New York Red Bulls on April 27, when he made a personal-best eight saves in an MLS match.

“I’m just trying to do my best,” Takaoka told Daily Hive after training this week. “Working hard every day, that’s my job. I feel like I’m understanding the league, how we defend, attack, everything. I feel more comfortable from last year. That’s why I feel better.”

When the Whitecaps acquired Takaoka from the J1 League in February 2023, they had high hopes that he could quickly adapt to his new surroundings and contribute right away.

Takaoka’s quick ascension as one of the key difference-makers in his position has been aided by his work with Whitecaps goalkeeper coach Youssef Dahha. Last season, he helped Vancouver return to the playoffs with a 12-9-12 MLS record, earning eight clean sheets and making 96 saves.

Dahha and Takaoka have found a balance that gets the best out of the 6-foot Japanese goalkeeper. The results of 43 MLS games have shown that the partnership between the two has been successful.

“There’s a kind of adjustment at the beginning,” Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini explained. “The way that we play, defend. The way he is integrated with the team required him to change a little bit of things in his positioning. Positioning is important, but also for a goalkeeper that is not 6-foot-5. That’s the biggest change: the ability to communicate, knowledge of the league. That’s why he’s doing extremely well this year.”

As the Whitecaps continue with a busy stretch of games, managing Takaoka’s minutes in May and beyond will be vital in keeping him healthy and fit throughout the hectic summer months.

The Yokohama native started all but one MLS game last season.

“I need to be ready for all the games,” Takaoka said. “That’s my job. Yeah, I want to play, but that’s not my job [to make that decision]. The manager, he decides. I respect his decision.”

Isaac Boehmer earned the start in net for Vancouver against Cavalry FC in the first leg of the Canadian Championship, a 2-1 quarter-final win for the Whitecaps on Tuesday night. Boehmer will also play in the return leg at BC Place on Tuesday, May 21.

Takaoka is scheduled to start in three consecutive MLS road matches in a span of eight days against LAFC, Colorado, and Seattle.

Off the pitch, Takaoka is feeling just as comfortable as he is in net. Whether it’s his love of saunas, Japanese restaurants, or cafes, Takaoka is embracing almost everything West Coast.

“I feel like it’s home,” Takaoka said. “There’s a lot of Japanese food and good cafes. Not good weather, but today is good. Normally a lot of rainy days, but it’s okay. It’s beautiful.”

The Whitecaps are back in action on Saturday when they visit LAFC at 7:30 pm PT. The next MLS home match for Vancouver will take place on May 25 vs Inter Miami CF at BC Place.