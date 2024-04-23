Whitecaps acquire "one of the top players in his position" from Australia

The Vancouver Whitecaps have added a new player from Australia.

Giuseppe Bovalina, a 19-year-old wingback, is on his way to Vancouver after a transfer with A-League club Adelaide United FC. The club is high on the Aussie teenager, with Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster calling him “one of the top players in his position” in the top Australian pro league.

The Whitecaps have signed the 5-foot-8, 155-pound defender to a contract through 2026, with club options for 2027 and 2028. He’ll arrive in Vancouver this weekend.

“We are pleased to welcome Giuseppe to Vancouver,” said Schuster. “At 19, he has already been a consistent starter for his team, and we have tracked him as one of the top players in his position in the A-League. He brings qualities at both ends of the pitch and we are happy that we were able to convince him that we are the right club with our plan and pathway. We’re looking forward to helping him develop his qualities to the next level.”

Bovalina started 18 of his 23 appearances across all competitions with Adelaide FC last season and has represented Australia internationally at the U-23 level.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that is being given to me, and I can’t wait to arrive,” said Bovalina. “I will work hard and give my all for Vancouver. I am also excited to get started and play in such an amazing stadium and fan base.”

The Whitecaps have had an exceptional start to their season and rank second in the Western Conference. They won 2-0 in Seattle on Saturday to improve their record to five wins, two losses, and a draw in eight matches.

They’re on the road this weekend for a Saturday match against New York Red Bulls before returning home to BC Place the following week for their 50th anniversary match against Austin FC.