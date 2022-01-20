Whitecaps close to trading Max Crepeau to LAFC: report

The Vancouver Whitecaps appear to be on the verge of trading one of their most popular players.

LAFC is close to trading for goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau from the Whitecaps, according to a report from Washington Post soccer writer Steven Goff. MLS freelance writer Tom Bogert has confirmed Goff’s report, adding that the deal will be for approximately $1 million in general allocation money.

LAFC close to acquiring goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau from Vancouver Whitecaps, sources say. If completed, trade would probably involve allocation money only. Crépeau hasn't been in Vancouver camp. LAFC has only one keeper on roster at moment (Tomás Romero, age 21). #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 20, 2022

Source confirms LAFC finalizing trade for Canadian international GK Max Crepeau from the Vancouver Whitecaps. @SoccerInsider 1st. Hearing the deal will be for around $1m GAM. Crepeau, 27, among best GKs in MLS. Has made 57 apps with the Whitecaps. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 20, 2022

Crepeau has one year left on his contract, which has been a bargain for the Whitecaps. He’ll be due a big raise next winter from the $277,500 USD he made last season.

The move to LAFC would reunite Crepeau with former Whitecaps FC manager Marc Dos Santos, who is rumoured to be rejoining the Californian club as an assistant coach. It was Dos Santos who brought Crepeau to Vancouver in December 2018.

Crepeau, 27, was named the Whitecaps Player of the Year last season, and was a huge reason why Vancouver returned to the MLS Cup Playoffs. A member of the Canadian men’s national team, Crepeau recorded a new career-best for MLS starts in a season with 27 in 2021.

If Vancouver doesn’t acquire another goalkeeper to replace Crepeau, the Whitecaps could turn to 22-year-old Thomas Hasal. The Canadian keeper has started 15 matches over the past two seasons.

The Whitecaps roster included a club-record 27 returning players when preseason camp began this weekend. Crepeau, who has played three seasons in Vancouver, is one of the longest tenured Whitecaps players.

[you_might_also_like]