Whitecaps expect more than 30,000 fans at BC Place for home opener

The Vancouver Whitecaps are going to feel the full force of home-field advantage on Saturday. The club is expecting more than 30,000 fans to attend, per Daily Hive contributor Har Johal.

#VWFC are expecting a crowd of 30,000 on Saturday @BCPlace for the home opener vs Charlotte FC. #MLS

This game is expected to set a new record for the highest attendance at a home opener for the Whitecaps. The current best is 27,837, a number that is expected to easily be surpassed on Saturday.

In fact, the Whitecaps have a chance at breaking their MLS record attendance mark of 30,204 people. This was set during last year’s playoffs against LAFC.

One of the reasons that the attendance for this season’s opener is so high is that this game was included in the Golden Era ticket pack. The four games included this one against Charlotte FC and the big draw: the match against Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi.

The game against Messi and Inter Miami CF is expected to draw a crowd of more than 50,000 people, a mark that will easily be the largest in franchise history.

The Whitecaps will be without long-time presence Russell Teibert. The midfielder announced his retirement after 16 years with the club on Friday. He’s made the most MLS appearances of any player during club history.

16 years of service



Teibert spent his entire professional career with #VWFC, signing as an @MLS homegrown player on March 17, 2011.

Teibert will be staying with the organization in a front-office role. He was one of three Canadian Championship winners while with the Whitecaps.

The season opener kicks off at 4:30 pm PT tomorrow. This is the first game of the 50th anniversary season for the team.