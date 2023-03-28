Canadian mogul submits $6 billion bid for NFL team: report

A Canadian billionaire is officially among the bidders to land an NFL franchise.

Steve Apostolopoulos, a real estate and venture capital exec, has submitted a $6 billion bid to land the Washington Commanders, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos also has submitted a fully funded $6 billion offer for the Commanders,” Shefter tweeted Tuesday. “With two groups known to have submitted bids, there is a growing belief a purchase agreement could be in place by the NFL Draft.”

Apostolopoulos would become the lone Canadian-born NFL owner should his bid be successful.

He founded Six Ventures Inc., a private equity venture fund, and serves as the co-founder and chief development officer of digital credit and payments platform Caary. He is also the managing director of Toronto-based real estate firm, Triple Group of Companies.

Apostolopoulos has an estimated net worth of $3.9 billion, according to Canadian Business.

He also recently tried to purchase the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets from Michael Jordan, according to Schefter and Brian Windhorst.

The Commanders were put up for sale in November by current owner Dan Snyder, and are asking around $7 billion for control of the team, with Forbes listing the team’s value at $5.6 billion.

Snyder purchased the team in 1999 for a reported price of $800 million.

The Washington club finished last in the NFC East this past season with an 8-8-1 record.