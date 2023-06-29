Whitecaps' rockstar coach performs with Nickelback at Rogers Arena

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini lived out his rock and roll dream Wednesday night.

The loveable Italian manager joined Nickelback on stage during their performance of Rockstar, capably rocking out with the Canadian band during their performance at Rogers Arena.

The Whitecaps head coach won a contest through CFOX and had been warming up his vocal cords in recent days.

“The last few days I’ve been training myself with karaoke while [my wife Barbara is] cooking dinner,” Sartini told reporters earlier this week. “I think my neighbour thinks I’m crazy, but my wife says that I’m getting better.”

HEYYYY HEYYYY I WANNA BE A ROCKSTAR 🤘🎸 Head coach Vanni Sartini & the #CanChamp Voyageurs Cup 🏆 joined Canadian legends @nickelback on stage to sing Rockstar on Wednesday night 🎤🍁#VWFC pic.twitter.com/GhF0HI1eMz — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) June 29, 2023

“This is a song, and other songs from Nickelback, that I listened to when I was in Italy 20 years ago,” the Florence native said prior to his performance. “It’s going to be pretty cool.”

#VWFC Coach Vanni Sartini will be joining @Nickelback on stage to sing Rockstar on Wednesday night @RogersArena in Vancouver. “This is a song and other songs from Nickelback that I listened to when I was in Italy 20 years ago. It’s going to be pretty cool.” @CFOXvan pic.twitter.com/FjfcfXoVvM — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) June 27, 2023

Sartini plans to stick to his day job and will coach the Whitecaps Saturday in Kansas City. The Whitecaps then have a run of home games at BC Place, against Seattle on July 8, Austin on July 12, and LA Galaxy on July 15.

Maybe he’ll sing the national anthem.