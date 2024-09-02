The Whitecaps are set to make a splash with a massive free agent signing from across the pond.

Daily Hive has learned that the Whitecaps are close to finalizing a contract with Scottish international midfielder Stuart Armstrong. The 32-year-old Armstrong would occupy an MLS Designated Player roster spot. Sources say Armstrong’s contract would run through the 2026 season.

Armstrong is currently in Vancouver and could train with his new teammates this week.

The addition of Armstrong would add tremendous quality to the Whitecaps midfield, Armstrong could play alongside fellow Designated Player Andres Cubas in the midfield.

There will be a familiar face in the locker room as Armstrong gets acclimated to his new team. Ryan Gauld was teammates with Armstrong at Dundee United from 2012 – 2014.

The Inverness native has made 51 international appearances for Scotland and featured for The Tartan Army at the 2024 European Championship this summer.

The central midfielder has spent time playing with Celtic and most recently played for Southampton EFL Championship last season where he helped The Saints earn promotion to the Premier League. Across all competitions, Armstrong has made more than 100 appearances for Dundee United, Celtic, and Southampton.

In signing Armstrong the Whitecaps would be adding an experienced and loyal player who has competed in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, and Scottish Cup among others.

The Whitecaps will need to acquire or free up an international roster spot to add Armstrong to the active roster. That could happen before various transfer windows close in Europe on Monday.

This will be the second time the Whitecaps have had two Scottish Designated Players on the first team roster. Striker Kenny Miller and midfielder Barry Robson were both Designated Players during the 2012 season.

The Whitecaps will return to BC Place on Saturday, September 7 when they host FC Dallas.