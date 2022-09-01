Whitecaps' Cavallini facing potential four-game suspension for stepping on opponent's head

The Vancouver Whitecaps are preparing for a lengthy absence without the services of Lucas Cavallini. Daily Hive has learned that Cavallini is looking at an expected four-game suspension for a violent conduct incident on Saturday.

Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic appeared to spill the beans during an exclusive interview with Daily Hive following training on Thursday.

“[Cavallini is] a big part of our team. He’s scored a lot of important goals. He’s our leading scorer,” said Veselinovic. “It’s going to be a really big hit for us not having him in the next four games.”

Veselinovic then confirmed, when asked specifically, that Cavallini had been suspended for four matches. A Whitecaps spokesperson told Daily Hive that the suspension, which has not yet been announced by MLS, could change in length.

The red card to Cavallini #VWFC This will be looked at by MLS pic.twitter.com/ZEZgiiLXSF — Joshua Griffith (@JoshuaGriffith0) August 28, 2022

Cavallini was on the pitch for eight minutes before he knocked Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl over and then stepped on the back of his head and neck. Referee Jon Freemon wasted no time in issuing the Whitecaps striker a straight red card.

“I regret everything I did,” Cavallini told reporters. “I haven’t been sleeping since what happened. I apologize for letting my teammates down, the club, the fans. You guys have been great with me and everyone has been supportive.

“I hate to do things like this and just let the emotions get the worst out of me. Especially at a time like this where we need points more than ever and we’re pushing for a playoff spot. It is what it is. I’ve just got to be supportive of the team and push my teammates.”

A four-game ban would result in Cavallini missing matches for the entire month of September, including road matches in San Jose and Colorado, as well as crucial home games against LA Galaxy and Seattle.

The 29-year-old Cavallini would then be eligible to return on October 1 vs Austin FC.

“I don’t really want to talk about the incident,” Cavallini said. “Just frustration because obviously as an athlete, a professional, you want to win games. Especially at times like this. The frustration kicked in, sometimes people get mad. It’s not an excuse to do stupid things like this. You don’t think and that’s what happened. I regret every single second of what happened.”

It’s crunch time for the Whitecaps as they sit five points out of a tie for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. If Vancouver is going to make up ground and earn a playoff spot they will have to do so without their leading goal-scorer.

It's getting intense in the West. Six points separates the third spot from the eight spot. pic.twitter.com/y7r3ZY1rwz — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 1, 2022

Cavallini has been suspended by MLS before, during the 2020 season, after he was issued a second yellow card in a match vs Montreal on September 13 at BC Place. Cavallini was suspended one match after dragging his foot over the top of Montreal goalkeeper Clement Diop, and later apologized to fans for it.

In 61 MLS regular season appearances with Vancouver, Cavallini has scored 17 goals and added three assists. He has picked up 21 yellow cards and a pair of red cards.

El Tanque is scheduled to earn a salary of $1,462,500 this season.