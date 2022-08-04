Here’s the new way to watch and stream Premier League in Canada

If you want to watch every Premier League match in Canada this upcoming season, there’s only one way you’ll have the chance to do it.

Streaming platform fuboTV has gained the broadcast rights for the Premier League in Canada this season, holding exclusive access to all 380 games this season.

Select Premier League matches are available on NBC, while the Champions League is available on DAZN (as well as some matches on CBS, though the American TV rights are set to be bid on this month).

The Premier League kicks off on Friday, as Arsenal takes on Crystal Palace at 12 pm PT/1 pm MT/3 pm ET.

How much does it cost?

There are two options for subscribing, with three different time frames each: Essentials and Premium, in monthly, quarterly, and annual options.

Both options come with access to watch all the Premier League and Serie A matches, while Premium provides access to 20+ entertainment channels as well as a total of 1,000 hours in virtual DVR space (in comparison to 250 for the essential plan. In total, the Essentials plan offers 31 channels, while Premium offers 52 channels. More info can be seen on the fuboTV website about the details of each plan.

Essentials Premium Monthly $24.99 per month $39.99 per month Quarterly $19.99 per month $34.99 per month Annual $16.67 per month $31.67 per month

What else is on fuboTV?

Here’s a full list of soccer competitions available via fuboTV:

fubo Sports Network

Coppa Italia

English Premier League

Liga MX

Serie A

BeIN Sports

African Championships

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) + Qualifiers

Copa Libertadores

Copa Sudamericana

Coupe de France

Coupe de la Ligue (French League Cup)

Ligue 1

North American Soccer League (NASL)

Trophée des Champions

(French Super Cup)

(French Super Cup) Turkiye Super Lig (Turkish Super League)

OneSoccer Canada

Canadian Championship

Canadian National Team

Canadian Premier League

CONCACAF competitions

There’s also Benfica TV, with access to select Benfica home matches.

What devices can you watch the Premier League on?

fuboTV works with most major streaming devices and smart TVs.

The app is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. It can also be watched via standard web browsers. Unfortunately, fuboTV isn’t compatible with PlayStation and Nintendo yet.