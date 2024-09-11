The Vancouver Whitecaps are hosting a special event before their game this weekend.

The team is celebrating 90s night against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, September 14, which means there are plenty of unique festivities planned.

The atmosphere inside the arena should be exciting as the organization has planned a throwback theme.

In addition to all the fun stuff planned for 90s night, the Whitecaps are also hosting a special career panel and Beyond 90, where fans can learn how to break into a career in sports.

The panel will take place at Hotel Belmont on Granville Street, not far from BC Place. It starts at 4 pm PT and is followed by a networking session at 5 pm. This will give attendees ample time to make it to the stadium for the 7:30 pm kickoff.

The speakers include those high up in the Whitecaps organization including Lisa Abbate, the team’s chief financial officer.

Tickets are being sold starting at just $32, and they include access to the panel, the networking session, a seat at the game, and a beer back at Hotel Belmont after the final whistle.

KICK START YOUR CAREER IN SPORTS! ⚽️ Interested in the business of Sports? On Saturday, September 14th, don't miss the Whitecaps FC x Beyond 90 Career Panel sponsored by MNP & Johnston Meier Insurance at The Belmont. Hear from industry veterans at #VWFC on their unique career… pic.twitter.com/jqcM25UI5x — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) September 9, 2024

There will also be a general pre-match party at Terry Fox Plaza outside BC Place starting at 4 pm on Saturday. There will be music, cheap food and drinks, and face paint for those who want it.

The Whitecaps are currently sixth in the Western Conference but have a chance to move up the standings, considering they have games in hand on many teams ahead. Their opponent this weekend, the Earthquakes, are currently last in the conference.

Vancouver just brought in midfielder Stuart Armstrong as a designated player. The 32-year-old has enjoyed a strong career in Europe and should provide the Whitecaps with solid play down the middle of the pitch when fully match-fit.