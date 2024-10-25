SportsSoccerWhitecaps

Whitecaps buying fans FREE round of drinks at playoff watch party

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Oct 25 2024, 10:35 pm
Whitecaps buying fans FREE round of drinks at playoff watch party
Soobum Im/Imagn Images

The Vancouver Whitecaps will have a playoff game at BC Place after all.

Having to play a home match in Portland was a little embarrassing, but not as embarrassing as the final score line was for the Timbers.

The Whitecaps are riding high after a 5-0 playoff win in Portland, setting the stage for a best-of-three series against LAFC. They’ll play at BC Place in Game 2 on November 3, but first is Game 1 in Los Angeles this Sunday.

An official Whitecaps playoff watch party has been designated for Good Co. on Granville Street. Admission is free, and so is the first round of drinks.

“First drink on us,” the Whitecaps said, promoting the event.

The club is also giving away free scarves and captain’s armbands for the event, which begins at 5:15 pm ahead of kickoff at 6:45 pm.

While the event is free, you need to secure a ticket online to gain entry.

Whitecaps playoff watch party at GoodCo. Granville

When: Sunday, October 27
Time: 6:45 pm
Where: 965 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Online (Ticketmaster)
Cost: Free

