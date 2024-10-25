Whitecaps buying fans FREE round of drinks at playoff watch party

The Vancouver Whitecaps will have a playoff game at BC Place after all.

Having to play a home match in Portland was a little embarrassing, but not as embarrassing as the final score line was for the Timbers.

The Whitecaps are riding high after a 5-0 playoff win in Portland, setting the stage for a best-of-three series against LAFC. They’ll play at BC Place in Game 2 on November 3, but first is Game 1 in Los Angeles this Sunday.

An official Whitecaps playoff watch party has been designated for Good Co. on Granville Street. Admission is free, and so is the first round of drinks.

“First drink on us,” the Whitecaps said, promoting the event.

There’s nothing like playoff energy with the ‘Caps fam! 🎉 Join us this Sunday at @goodcobars Granville as the ‘Caps take on #LAFC in the #MLSCupPlayoffs Game 1 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series! Free entry, free scarves & prizes. First drink on us! ⤵️#VWFC | @PlayNowSports — X – Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) October 25, 2024

The club is also giving away free scarves and captain’s armbands for the event, which begins at 5:15 pm ahead of kickoff at 6:45 pm.

While the event is free, you need to secure a ticket online to gain entry.

When: Sunday, October 27

Time: 6:45 pm

Where: 965 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online (Ticketmaster)

Cost: Free