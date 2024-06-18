The Vancouver Whitecaps are on the hunt for a new addition to the midfield and it appears they have found someone of interest out of Scotland.

Glasgow native Marc Leonard has been linked to a summer move to the Whitecaps. As first reported by Scott Burns of the Daily Record Sport, the Whitecaps are reportedly prepared to offer a bid of £350,000 (approximately C$610,000) to acquire Leonard from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 22 year-old is on loan from the Seagulls and currently plays for League One side Northampton Town.

Leonard was named the 2023-24 player of the year for Northampton Town. In 46 games with the Cobblers, he scored five goals and added six assists last season.

“In my time here and from knowing the Cobblers over the year, I’d say he has probably been one of the best players ever to wear a Cobblers shirt,” Northampton Town manager Jon Brady said of Leonard last month.

A former Scottish under 21 international, Leonard is reportedly being pursued by other clubs, including Birmingham City and Oxford United.

Whitecaps fans will be hoping that Leonard can provide a quick spark to a midfield that has been without Ali Ahmed, Andres Cubas, and Sam Adekugbe.

The MLS secondary transfer window will be open from July 18 to August 14.

The possible acquisition of Leonard would give the Whitecaps another Scottish product alongside leading goal-scorer and captain Ryan Gauld. It would be the club’s first dynamic Scottish duo since the days of Kenny Miller and Barry Robson.

The Whitecaps will return to the pitch on Saturday June 22 when they visit the Portland Timbers.