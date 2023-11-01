FoodFood News

Health Canada recalls sliced white mushrooms from President's Choice

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Nov 1 2023, 3:58 pm
Health Canada recalls sliced white mushrooms from President's Choice
President's Choice mushrooms (CFIA) | The Bold Bureau/Shutterstock

Sliced white mushrooms from President’s Choice are being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency over possible Listeria contamination.

The affected mushrooms were sold in BC and Alberta, and were possibly distributed in other Canadian provinces.

At this point, no illness has been reported, but Canadians are being warned to “not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products.”

recalled white mushrooms

President’s Choice white sliced mushrooms being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Right now, the CFIA is involved in a food safety investigation, which could result in other products being recalled.

According to the agency, “Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

Some of the possible symptoms of a Listeria infection include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop