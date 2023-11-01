Health Canada recalls sliced white mushrooms from President's Choice

Sliced white mushrooms from President’s Choice are being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency over possible Listeria contamination.

The affected mushrooms were sold in BC and Alberta, and were possibly distributed in other Canadian provinces.

At this point, no illness has been reported, but Canadians are being warned to “not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products.”

Right now, the CFIA is involved in a food safety investigation, which could result in other products being recalled.

According to the agency, “Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

Some of the possible symptoms of a Listeria infection include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.