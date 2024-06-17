A new pilot project has been launched to help drivers navigate the parking pains of trying to find a spot on a nice day at two of Metro Vancouver’s busiest parks.

That’s according to Metro Vancouver, which says park users will now be able to see if the parking lots are full at Boundary Bay and Iona Beach regional parks and plan their visits accordingly.

Iona Beach Regional Park, at 900 Ferguson Road in Richmond, is a dog-friendly park with views of the Fraser River and the Georgia Straight.

Boundary Bay Regional Park is off Boundary Bay Road in Delta and borders on Point Roberts. It’s a favourite spot for picnics and ocean lovers and is also dog-friendly.

The parking lots have cameras installed that count the number of vehicles entering them. The video will be accessible online so that those aspiring to head to the park can plan to take transit or carpool instead.

“As summer approaches, we are preparing for what will undoubtedly be a busy time at Metro Vancouver’s regional parks and beaches. We hope that helping visitors make informed decisions about how and when to access these two parks will improve their outdoor experience, minimize disruptions for park neighbours, and reduce traffic congestion,” said George V. Harvie, chair of Metro Vancouver’s Board of Directors.

Metro Vancouver adds that the “capacity information is displayed as a percentage on each park’s webpage and is constantly updated. These cameras do not collect or store any personal information, such as license plate numbers.”

“Metro Vancouver is always looking for ways to make it safer and easier for residents to connect with nature,” said John McEwen, vice chair of Metro Vancouver’s Board of Directors and Chair of the Regional Parks Committee.

“This new tool reduces the frustration of trying to find a parking spot in a full lot. It also contributes to our climate-action and sustainability goals by reducing emissions from idling and extra driving time,” McEwen added in a release Monday.

It comes amid a post-pandemic surge in park users, with many areas reporting an onslaught of drivers parking illegally in surrounding areas. Many spots that were formerly free parking, for example, have since enacted fees.

However, park users have also complained about the neighbours’ heavy-handed efforts to prevent them from using the public spaces.

What do you think of this new measure? Let us know in the comments.