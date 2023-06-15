Whistler's Via Ferrata is the ultimate summer adventure

This summer, glory is waiting for you at the peak of Whistler Mountain, and it’s never been more fun. Mountain Skills Academy & Adventures offers a unique mountain challenge you won’t want to miss this season.

The Via Ferrata, or “iron way,” translated from Italian, is a vertical pathway of steel rungs that you can climb to the peak of Whistler Mountain.

Harnessed to steel safety cables as you climb, you’ll reach the peak like a real mountaineer. And you don’t need any climbing or mountaineering experience to get started as long as you’re reasonably fit.

Relatively new to North America, the practice of constructing and then climbing these iron mountain paths originates in Europe. Today, they’re a fun and challenging way to see a new side of Whistler.

Are you ready to take the iron way?

When: Select dates between now and October 2023

Where: Whistler, BC

Cost: from $265.99 per person, including a Whistler Blackcomb Peak 2 Peak ticket