There’s a breathtaking hike near Vancouver you have to see before it melts. The Whistler snow walls are a must-see in the summer if you’re on Blackcomb and it’s not hard to find these towering piles of snow.

This easy hike is an hour to a 1.5-hour round trip hike from the Roundhouse Lodge. It’s suitable for families to hike, too.

This year, Whistler Blackcomb said that the snow walls are going to be “extra impressive” this year because there was a ton of snow to clear.

According to Whistler Blackcomb, the “labyrinth of snow walls tower above Pika’s Traverse on Whistler Mountain for a short period of time in early summer.”

“The walls are carved from the abundance of snow received from the past winter which provide a unique route for guests to access the alpine,” they said. “But they don’t last forever, so experience them before they melt.”

You can see the snow walls as part of the summer PEAK 2 PEAK 360 Experience at Whistler Blackcomb and one-day tickets start at $85.