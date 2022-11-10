Whistler Olympic Park soft launching cross-country ski trail Friday

Cross-country skiers in BC will be able to hit the track in Whistler as early as this Friday, November 11.

Intermediate cross-country skiers will be able to take advantage of this soft launch at Whistler Olympic Park by gaining access to the park for its “pre-season bonus weekends.”

Callaghan Gold is roughly a 1.5 km cross-country ski trail built with about 10,000 cubic meters of snow that is stored from the previous season.

“New to the Park this year is snowmaking capacity, which will build off the original trail located around the biathlon range as conditions permit,” the park explained.

While the official opening day for the season is slated for November 25, cross-country skiers will be able to test out the track from November 11 to 13 and November 18 to 20, from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm on Fridays and 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

If you are considering taking advantage of the soft launch, you must bring your own gear. The park said there would not be any ski rentals available.

“It is important to note that terrain is limited, and the early season trail is not recommended for beginners,” a release from the park reads.

“The soft opening applies to cross-country skiing only, no snowshoeing or dog-friendly trails will be available at this point, and the Rental Shop & Cafe will remain closed until the official opening day, November 25.”

The Day Lodge with guest services, retail shop, and washrooms are open.

If you already have a Ski Callaghan or Dual Area passes (including weekday-only), it will be for the pre-season weekends.

If you don’t have a pass, discounted day tickets ($24 a person) will be available at the gate.