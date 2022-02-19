When and how to stream Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony in Canada

It’ll either be a really late night or a very early morning if you want to catch the closing ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

So have a cup of coffee in hand.

Live coverage of the ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 am ET/3:30 am PT, with the event starting at 8 pm local time — a 13-hour time difference between Beijing and Central Canada.

Athletes from all participating countries will parade through the stadium, and China and Italy will put on showcase performances. Milano Cortina is hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A fireworks finale show will conclude the event and close these Winter Games.

A free livestream of the opening ceremony can be found on CBC Gem, CBC.ca, and the CBC Olympics app, with CBC, CBC News Network, and CBC Radio providing TV and radio coverage.

If you’re looking to cast to an external device, CBC Gem might be your best bet, as it’s compatible with devices such as Apple TV, FireTV, Google Chromecast, and Roku TV.

TSN and Sportsnet will also provide live coverage of the closing ceremony for the Beijing Games on their network channels. TSN will air the closing ceremony on TSN 1, TSN 2, TSN 4, and TSN 5. Sportsnet and Sportsnet One will also broadcast the event.

Canada has 25 medals, including four gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze as of 2:30 pm ET.

An announcement on Canada’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony is expected at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 PT.

There are several strong candidates, including women’s ice hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin, three-time speedskating medalist Isabelle Weidemann, and snowboarding multi-medalist Max Parrot.