Which numbers do you see? Another viral optical illusion puzzles the internet

Feb 21 2022, 3:46 pm
An optical illusion is making its rounds across Twitter, pitting people’s brains and eyes against each other.

Twitter user @benonwine asked the platform, “do you see a number? If so, what number?” with numbers faintly displayed across a spiral pattern.

Nearly 10,000 people in the Twitterverse reacted to the puzzle, some people arguing there are only two digits with others claiming there are a total of seven.

So, have at it — what number(s) do you see?

Reactions claim the correct answer is “3452839,” and that the puzzle is actually a test of people’s contrast sensitivity, a common test by optometrists to test people’s vision at night, in fog, snow, or rain.

In 2015, the internet was divided over the colour of a dress after a photo was widely shared across social media, triggering debates as to whether a dress in a photo was white and gold or black and blue.

Again in 2018, the internet debated an audio clip that split the virtual world over differences of hearing “Yanny” versus “Laurel.”

