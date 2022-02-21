Which numbers do you see? Another viral optical illusion puzzles the internet
An optical illusion is making its rounds across Twitter, pitting people’s brains and eyes against each other.
Twitter user @benonwine asked the platform, “do you see a number? If so, what number?” with numbers faintly displayed across a spiral pattern.
Nearly 10,000 people in the Twitterverse reacted to the puzzle, some people arguing there are only two digits with others claiming there are a total of seven.
So, have at it — what number(s) do you see?
DO you see a number?
If so, what number? pic.twitter.com/wUK0HBXQZF
— Benonwine (@benonwine) February 16, 2022
Reactions claim the correct answer is “3452839,” and that the puzzle is actually a test of people’s contrast sensitivity, a common test by optometrists to test people’s vision at night, in fog, snow, or rain.
In 2015, the internet was divided over the colour of a dress after a photo was widely shared across social media, triggering debates as to whether a dress in a photo was white and gold or black and blue.
Again in 2018, the internet debated an audio clip that split the virtual world over differences of hearing “Yanny” versus “Laurel.”