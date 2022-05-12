Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now spoke with Bruce Boudreau yesterday, and as the lead says, the coach hopes to confirm a return to the Vancouver Canucks next week.

Boudreau told Simpson that there are some minor details to work out, that this isn’t about leverage.

Sounds promising but… "Boudreau hopes to nail down a couple of items with management next week and would like to have things settled within the next ten days if possible. The items do not involve his term or salary." 🧐 https://t.co/E0GNs6strn — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 11, 2022

One wonders if those reasons have to do with his staff. Simpson reports those details aren’t salary or term — we know the Canucks aren’t budging on those pillars.

One also wonders if there’s enough wiggle room in Boudreau’s words that if the right offer came around in the next 10 days, he might bolt.

Now, those chances appear slim, especially with Barry Trotz now the top coaching free agent.

My question: is this a healthy environment between coach and management?

They’re communicating publicly. Management has signalled that he isn’t their cup of tea when it comes to style and structure. The coach has taken his sweet time in confirming a return.

The possibility of Boudreau getting fired next season is as likely (maybe more) than an extension.

Oh, and it may well be that he’s handed an even worse roster if Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin believe a step back is needed to ultimately build a contending club.

Add it all up, and I’d be awfully surprised if Boudreau is the Canucks’ coach at this time next year.